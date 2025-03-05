Did CEO Shooting Suspect Luigi Mangione Shoot a Bunch of NSFW Adult Films?

Luigi Mangione has garnered a cult following ever since he allegedly murdered United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.

As Mangione remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial, a source claiming to be a friend of the 26-year-old accused of first-degree murder and terrorism alleges Mangione has always had an affinity for garnering attention.

According to RadarOnline.com, Mangione allegedly had a large collection of adult films, including intimate, personal videos of himself on camera.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ ‘Criminal’ Goes Viral as Internet Lusts After Luigi Mangione

"I saw one [of the videos] and I wish I never had. And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything," the source told RadarOnline.

Mangione apparently "wanted to be watched." The source claims there "are at least 20 videos" of him being intimate with women, many of whom are supposedly now "too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow."

The source told the tabloid that despite Mangione believing men are too "addicted" to adult films, as well as having a reported fear of p*rn, he allegedly had no problem being the star of the show.

"People thought he was this misunderstood genius, but no. He was filming everything like he was starring in his own private [adult film] empire. He wasn't just reckless ... he was putting on a show. And now, the show is over," the alleged insider added.

The bizarre allegations are unconfirmed as of publishing.

READ MORE: People Think the Healthcare CEO Shooter Suspect Looks Like Dave Franco

Mangione is currently incarcerated at the same detention center as disgraced rap mogul Diddy.

According to reports, the prison is currently in a partial lock-down due to a "race riot" involving 40 inmates.

According to NewsNation, the MDC Brooklyn is under a "modified operation" — meaning a 23-hour lock-down for all inmates, including Diddy and Mangione.

"Phones are probably shut down… you’ll basically be on your bed all day,” former mob enforcer Gene Borello told the outlet.

Celebrities Who Shared Their Own Nude Photos Nudity can be a great source of empowerment for some celebrities, as these stars who shared their own nude photos prove.