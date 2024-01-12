TikTok Star Lynn Yamada Davis, a.k.a. Cooking With Lynja, Dead at 67

Lynn Yamada Davis, a.k.a. TikTok star Cooking with Lynja, died on Jan. 1. She was 67.

Davis was the star of the viral Cooking with Lynja account, which has 17.8 million followers and was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Often referred to as "the internet's grandma," Davis was known for her upbeat attitude and zany, fast-paced cooking and food-related videos.

Davis' daughter confirmed to The New York Times that the TikTok star passed away from esophageal cancer at a hospital in New Jersey.

Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and esophageal cancer in 2021.

Davis' son announced the news of his mom's passing in a video posted to her TikTok page Friday (Jan. 12).

"Hello, everyone. I am super sad to inform you that, unfortunately, Lynja, my mom, has passed away," he begins.

"Her final moments were super peaceful and thankfully she was surrounded by the people that she loved the most: her friends and family," Davis' son continues.

Throughout the rest of the video, Davis' son shows family photos of his mother throughout her life.

Watch below:

Viewers in the comments section mourned the loss of Davis.

"Rest in peace to the internet's favorite grandma. Love you so much Lynja ... I’m really gonna miss you," one user wrote.

"Lynja will always be in our hearts," another shared.

"R.I.P Lynja. Thank you so much for all those good moments you gave us," someone else commented.

"My condolences, she touched so many around the world," another viewer wrote.

Davis is survived by her four children and two grandchildren.