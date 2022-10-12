‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl

The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes.

Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl.

The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis, and she's an 18-year-old actress with credits like Sofia The First, Raven's Home, and Vampirina.

The iconic "Penny Nickel Dime" meme has floated around the internet for years and has even gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, Davis and another girl demonstrate how to do the tongue-twisting "Penny Nickel Dime" hand sequence.

Davis has a YouTube channel with almost two million subscribers, and in a video posted in January 2022, she explained the origin of the "Penny Nickel Dime" meme.

"That never was supposed to be anything but a giveaway contest for a dress," she began.

She explained, "At the time I was modeling for a dress company. It was a bunch of other models there, they were a few years younger than me, and I was just getting to know them and we were playing different games like 'Concentration' and 'Boom Snap Clap.'"

"I was telling the girls, 'have you guys ever heard of ['Penny Nickel Dime'],' and that's when the owner of the dress company pulled out her camera and started filming," she shared.

She said she "didn't really think anything of it" after the video was recorded, saying she was "just being a goofy kid."

The dress company owner then posted the video on her Instagram and turned it into a "dress contest" for a giveaway, thus launching the legendary meme.

Watch Davis' explanation, below:

The silliness of the M3GAN robot's dance moves also instantly went viral, with many hailing the character as a new gay icon.

"You can’t lie Megan was killing it," one person commented under the trailer on YouTube.

Another person tweeted, "My entire TL is the gays stanning M3gan."

It's safe to say M3GAN is set to become the next iconic horror meme queen. Watch out, Annabelle!

See more hilarious reactions to M3GAN, below: