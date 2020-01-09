Mac Miller Posthumous Album to Be Released

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Mac Miller's Posthumous album, Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis and more , below!

Posthumous Mac Miller Album Announced

Mac Miller passed away a little over a year ago from an overdose, but the rapper left behind tons of unreleased music. Thanks to Miller's family, hose songs have been compiled into Miller's final album, a posthumous project, titled Circles, to be released on January 17, two days before what would have been his 28th birthday. (via TMZ)

Parents Spend A Lot of Time Coaxing Kids Into the Car



Did you know that moms and dads spend the equivalent of four full days simply trying to get their kids in the car every year? One third of parents end up being late for work at least once per week because they were busy getting their kids ready for the day. Over a quarter of parents admit that they even bribe their children with candy or the promise of their favorite music being played on the ride in order to get them into the vehicle. (via Study Finds)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Down from Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royal members and will be splitting their time between North America and the U.K. See their surprising announcement, below.

Rob Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna

The first Kardashian scandal of the year is here! Rob Kardashian is seeking primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter Dream. He's claiming that his baby mama, Blac Chyna, is out of control. According to documents, Rob is claiming that Chyna parties all the time with Dream present and even invites strangers over to join her. He also alleges that she is drunk all the time and supposedly spends $600 a day on alcohol. (via TMZ)

Man Creates Dating App for Himself

Aaron Smith from North Carolina hasn't been successful when it comes to dating apps. “The biggest problem with the other apps is that my face is not featured prominently,” he told CBS affiliate WFMY. So, he took matters into his own hands and created an app exclusively for himself, called Singularity. The catch: He's the only man allowed on the app! Unlike Tindr where you're greeted with an endless carousel of potential matches, on Singularity you'll just see a rotating collection of Smith's photos. (via People)