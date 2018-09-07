We all remember when Mac Miller dropped his Platinum track "Donald Trump" in 2011, but does anyone recall when Trump called out the late rapper a few years later?

Trump's responses, which remain available for public viewing, claimed that he would be taking legal action against Miller for illegally using his name.

In Dec. 2015, Miller sent out a number of since-deleted tweets in which he voiced support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. "Also white people, reverse racism isn't real," he wrote, according to a report from CNN. "Racism describes a system built to keep a race or ethnicity away from success and evolution."

He continued, addressing Trump directly: "Just don't forget about the ridiculously large amount of humans who are down to have Donald Trump be present. There is work to do."

A fan responded at the time, saying, "You must've forgot [sic] about the large number of your fans that are voting for Trump.' Miller then tweeted, "I'm terrified that may be a true statement, but I don't think so. I hope not."

During Trump's 2016 campaign for presidency, Miller called Trump an "egomaniacal, attention-thirsty, psychopathic, power-hungry, delusional waste of skin and bones" on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

On Friday (Sept. 7), TMZ reported that Miller had died after suffering an alleged overdose in his San Fernando Valley home.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).