Machine Gun Kelly brought pop punk to a national TV audience withs his VMAs pre-show performance.

Kelly performed "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend" from his upcoming pop-punk album Tickets To My Downfall during the awards ceremony's pre-show, which you can see toward the end of this post. Blink-182's Travis Barker and pop artist Blackbear joined him.

Earlier in the evening MGK won his first VMA with his video for "Bloody Valentine" in the Best Alternative category.

MGK beat out The 1975's "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)," All Time Low's "Some Kind Of Disaster," FINNEAS' "Let’s Fall in Love for the Night," Lana Del Rey's "Doin' Time" and twenty one pilots' "Level of Concern" for the Moon Person trophy.

"Bloody Valentine," which features Kelly's real-life girlfriend Megan Fox, debuted at No. 21 on the YouTube Top Songs chart with 3.48 million views in its first chart week.

The 2020 MTV VMAs are happening tonight (Aug. 30) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with performances set to take place in Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.

On June 29, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that the VMAs would take place with "limited or no audience" in New York City, making the awards show one of the first and few ceremonies to not be postponed, canceled or held virtually since the COVID-19 outbreak began to accelerate back in early spring.