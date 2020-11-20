Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Madison Beer's response to criticism, Sophie Turner's new tattoo and more, below.

Madison Beer Reacts to Being Called a 'Wannabe Ariana Grande'

Madison Beer responded during a live chat to a question about being called a "wannabe Ariana Grande" on Twitter. The 21-year-old "Baby" singer admitted that she tries not to look at the negative comments from haters and that she has been a fan of Grande for years. Beer stated that as an artist, she wants to inspire people and that it hurts when she sees people "harassing" her on the internet. Even though people are trying to pin Beer against Grande, Madison said that she has nothing but love for the pop icon. (via Just Jared)

Sophie Turner Gets New Tattoo In Honor of Baby Willa

It seems Sophie Turner has gotten a "W" tattooed on her right arm in honor of her new baby, Willa, born July 22, right next to where she has a "J" for her husband Joe Jonas. Just recently, new uncle Nick Jonas opened up about the little girl and revealed how Joe and Sophie are doing as first time parents. Congrats to the couple! (via Just Jared)

Hair Dye Drips Down Rudy Giuliani's Face During Bizarre Press Conference

The top lawyer for President Donald Trump held a bizarre press conference on Thursday (November 19) in which he continued his attempt to make an unfounded case for overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the middle of the conference, Giuliani got sweaty and wiped away what looked like to be hair dye streaming down his face, which quickly went viral. However, this did not deter the lawyer from ranting about Biden's supposed "crimes," with no specifics mentioned. (via Just Jared)

Will Smith and Janet Hubert End Their 27-Year Fresh Prince Feud

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actors finally hashed out their longstanding feud during the recent Fresh Prince reunion. Hubert, who played Aunt Viv in the show's first three seasons, left in 1993, setting off a public war of words with Smith as well as the collapse of her career. Smith shared that during the filming of the show, he was insensitive to Hubert's pregnancy and now, with three kids of his own, he's learned some things over the years. Smith admitted that he made it difficult for Hubert and the two finally reconciled on video. (via Daily Mail)

FGL's Tyler Hubbard Reveals Why He Unfollowed Brian Kelley on Instagram

A few weeks ago, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line unfollowed his bandmate Brian Kelley on Instagram. Now, he's finally revealed the reason why: Kelley is a Donald Trump supporter while Hubbard is apparently a democrat. Hubbard admitted that he called Kelley to give him a heads up that he was going to unfollow him on Instagram because he doesn't support his views. Even though Hubbard unfollowed Kelley, the two are supposedly still on great terms. (via Just Jared)

Rockefeller Center Defends Christmas Tree After Commenters Poke Fun at Appearance

After making the two-day trip from Oneonta, New York, the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree finally arrived to the city this past weekend. However, after photos of the towering pine were shared online, the tree was met with some serious trolling over its sparse-looking branches, with comments saying it looks like it had the coronavirus or that it got dragged behind a truck. According to CNN, staff will be spending the next few weeks decorating the tree with thousands of lights and holiday ornaments. (via People)