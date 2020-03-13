‘Bachelor’ Star Madison Prewett Hangs Out With Selena Gomez After Peter Weber Split

Selena Gomez hung out with Madison Prewett following her split from Bachelor star Peter Weber.

On Thursday (March 12), just hours after news of the break up made headlines, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared videos with the 23-year-old reality show contestant from inside a Target. Though it's unclear how the two know each other, they were seen stocking up on board games with a group of friends.

“Hey guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Gomez said on her Instagram Story, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying and I am thinking about everyone.”

The pop star then turns the camera to her friends — one of which included Prewett. "We're stocking up on games," Gomez says, before asking, "Madi, what game do you want?"

"Umm... Honestly anything, everything looks great!" Prewett enthusiastically replies.

"We're going to have a great night in," Gomez adds.

Gomez also shared other videos and photos from their night together.

Gomez and Prewett's unexpected game night happened around the same time she and Weber announced their relationship is officially over. The news of their split isn't exactly shocking since The Bachelor finale, which aired just two days ago, was one of the most dramatic in the series' history.

"So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in," Prewett wrote. "I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

She continued, "@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey."