Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Initially Turned Away From Fashion Show After Arriving Late

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon was reportedly denied entry into a fashion show in Manhattan last night (Feb. 2).

On Thursday night, Lourdes arrived late to the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, where she was met with security who told her she was too late to enter the event as the doors inside had already closed.

TikTok user @mickmicknyc captured and shared the awkward moment in a viral video.

The clip shows Lourdes walking up to the fashion show venue before security stops her in her tracks and tells her and her guest that the event is now "closed." She appears to plead with them for a few minutes while someone outside yells, "That's Madonna's daughter!"

In the background, a voice can be heard saying that Lourdes arrived at 6PM, which is when the show was scheduled to begin.

"Let her in!" the crowd of paparazzi begin to chant at one point.

Watch below:

However, in an update from Vogue posted to TikTok Friday night (Feb. 3), it appears Lourdes was allowed into the show after all. She sat front row.

Lourdes has modeled for and collaborated with several fashion brands over the past few years, including Swarovski, Jean Paul Gaultier and, ironically, Marc Jacobs.

In 2021, she walked the runway for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

Several other notable celebrities were in attendance at the Marc Jacobs show.

According to Page Six, some of the stars in attendance included Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton and Ashley Graham.

Aside from her love for fashion, Lourdes appears to be following in her pop icon mother's musical footsteps.

She released her debut single, "Lock&Key," in August 2022.