Man Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Woman in the Face With Pizza

In Florida, a man is facing domestic violence charges after being arrested for allegedly slapping a woman in the face with a slice of pizza.

According to FOX News, police officers responded to a 911 call for a possible domestic disturbance March 17.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found 39-year-old Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso, who claimed to be arguing with a woman about how she allegedly physically disciplined another person inside of a residence.

Investigating the scene, officers met with the female victim and noticed pizza sauce splattered on her shirt and "remnants of pizza" in her hair.

The victim claimed that Alfonso struck her in the face, slapping her left cheek with a slice of pizza during their altercation.

READ MORE: Woman Rams SUV Into Popeyes Because Her Biscuit Is Missing

According to FOX News, the female victim invited officers into the home, and once inside, deputies also noticed pizza sauce on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen.

Alfonso was detained and admitted to arguing with the victim. However, he told officers he threw the pizza at her and did not slap her.

"The defendant advised he did not physically strike the victim with his hands, just with the pizza," deputies wrote in the affidavit, according to FOX News.

Alfonso was arrested on a battery charge and was booked at the Marion County Jail in Ocala, Fla. He was later released.