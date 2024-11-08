Man Dumps Girlfriend After She Demands He Kick Out Roommate for Possibly Being Trans

A man on Reddit ended his relationship after his transphobic girlfriend saw his roommate shirtless and demanded he be kicked out because she suspects he might be trans.

"I have a roommate (let’s call him Alex) who moved in about six months ago. I honestly never considered Alex may be trans, not that I would care if he was, but that's not the issue. He is a short guy ... has a lot of facial hair, muscles, and looks a lot like a short Henry Cavill in my opinion," the man began.

"Alex and I get along, we're polite, but not really friends. He’s quiet, but super polite, always pays rent on time, helps with chores, and even shares his cooking with me. I appreciate having him around, especially because my last three roommates were each their own horror story," he continued.

Recently, when his now-ex-girlfriend was over and saw his roommate without his shirt on, she "noticed the scars on his chest."

"After that she was quiet and short with me her entire stay there. When she got home, she blew up my phone, asking why I had a 'female' living with me. I was confused and asked what she was on about. She says that she knows that his scars are from 'top surgery' and that he is short, so he has to be trans, and a 'born female,'" the man recalled.

The man told her he was in "no way" attracted to Alex, and simply enjoyed having him as a roommate because "he’s respectful, and doesn't cause drama like my last roommates."

"Just to be clear. I honestly still have no idea if Alex is even trans. I Googled it, and those scars could be from some other surgery. Like heart surgery or gynecomastia. And I really don't have an argument for him being short, but there are a lot of short men. At first Sarah wanted me to just ask Alex if he was trans, why the f--k would I do that, or give her his last name so she can run a background check!? I said no to both. Then she said this was a violation of trust and that if I didn't either find out it Alex is trans (and kick him out) or just kick him out, that she would have to 'reevaluate things.' Basically threatening to break up," the frustrated man explained.

But before Sarah could break up with him, he told her he doesn't do "ultimatums" and dumped her on the spot.

"Since then, she's been messaging me every single day for over two weeks, even after I blocked her on everything because she wouldn't leave me alone, pissed that I wouldn't do this small thing for her," he concluded.

Users in the comments section expressed their disgust with the man's ex-girlfriend, with many applauding him for respecting his roommate's privacy.

"Maybe Alex is trans, maybe not. You don't care and it's his business to inform you if he is. You're not saying you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or attracted to him, so not sure why it would be your business," one person wrote.

"If she is that put out over the roommate, she has no trust and is super jealous. She sounds like a horror show," another commented.

"Frankly, in a roommate situation, paying the rent on time and picking up after themselves means more than any kind of sexual orientation," someone else chimed in.