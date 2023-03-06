Can This Man Lose Weight by Eating McDonald’s 100 Days Straight? ‘Let’s Find Out!’

A man is chronicling his attempted weight loss journey on TikTok by only eating food from McDonald's for 100 days straight.

Kevin Maginnis, who weighed 238 pounds at the start of his journey, plans to "eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days."

"Instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up," he claims in one of his viral TikTok videos.

Maginnis, who opted for a water bottle instead of soda, assures viewers that he saved the other half of his meal to heat up later

Last week, Maginnis told Today host Carson Daly that his diet is "absolutely working."

"This morning, I was 12 and a half pounds down — start of day 10," Maginnis said, claiming that experts are guiding him along in the process.

"I've had cardiologists that love it, and I have cardiologists that hate it," he added, noting that he hopes to lose 50 pounds by the end of his diet.

"My health will be better. My blood work will be better. And if you don't believe me, follow along. Let's find out," he said.

Maginnis explained he is using TikTok to hold him accountable.

"I'm in financial services, so you want to have some sort of accountability — millions of people, there's pretty good accountability," he said.

Despite eating McDonald's every day, Maginnis hasn't yet gotten tired of the Golden Arches' menu.

"Because I'm not overeating, I'm never getting sick of it, so my belief is, by the end of 100 days, I'll still be just fine," Maginnis said, sharing that as of March 6, he is down 16 pounds and currently weighs 222 pounds.

