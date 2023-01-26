A McDonald's customer was shocked when he received a bag full of cash alongside the breakfast McMuffin sandwich he had ordered.

In a viral TikTok, Josiah Vargas claims he was handed a bag stuffed with roughly $5,000 cash at the McDonald's drive thru.

"I just went to McDonald’s and they just handed me my Sausage McMuffin and this bag," he says in the video, showing several plastic McDonald's bags full of cash.

"And now I have to return this because I’m a good person, I guess ... Why would you guys do this to me? Do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation?" he continues.

As Vargas walks back into the restaurant, he jokingly asks the employees if they're "laundering money out of here."

"Oh my God, I really want to give you a hug," one of the employees can be heard saying as hands over the cash.

The employees were so grateful Vargas returned the money that they gifted him a free month of McDonald's food as well as a $200 cash reward.

"Do good, people. Return $5,000 and get $200 and free McDonald’s for a month. Good trade value," he shares toward the end of the clip.

Watch the viral video below.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

In the comments, his video was met with mixed reactions, with many praising him for doing the right thing, while others shared they might have kept the money.

"It's called integrity, doing the right thing even when no one is looking! Great job," one person wrote.

"Nice! That $200 is worth all the good karma for helping those workers," another commented.

"Yeah I’m not giving the money back, McDonalds will be ok," someone else wrote.

"Every time I’ve been told the ice cream machine was down would have played in my head over and over when making the choice," another viewer joked.