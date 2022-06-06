Man Claims to Have Sexual Relationship With Car, Explains How He Has Sex With Vehicle

Some men love their cars, but 37-year-old Nathaniel is in a sexual relationship with his.

The 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo has a sleek, attractive body and some serious muscle under the hood, making it a beloved vehicle by car enthusiasts. But for Nathaniel, the "joy ride" doesn't end there.

In a 2012 TLC documentary on objectophilia, a term describing people who feel a strong emotional or sexual relationship with an inanimate object, Nathaniel revealed his love for his car is intensely sexual.

According to The Mirror, Nathaniel claims he and the car can communicate telepathically and have experienced multiple sexual encounters together. They even have a playlist of favorite songs to listen to, apparently.

Their favorite is REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling."

Nicknaming his vehicle "Chase," Nathaniel has tried and enjoyed multiple sexual positions with his car.

"What we do most often is, I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and do little things like that and kind of press up against him and rub against him like that," Nathaniel shared.

"One of his more bold positions is for me to be underneath him. He really likes that. It's really special to make love to Chase."

According to Nathaniel, he is "in a serious relationship" with the car: "It was love at first sight. His body and his interior and everything just together seemed to fit. I felt an instant connection."

Though he said he doesn't understand why he feels the way he does, he loves Chase and they "always have a good time together."

Nathaniel knew it was love at first sight when he spotted Chase at a car dealership in 2005.

The two have been inseparable ever since.