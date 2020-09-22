Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out one man's lawsuit against Starbucks, Kanye's presidential ballot costs and more, below!

Man Sues Starbucks After Spilling Hot Tea on His Crotch

A man in California is suing Starbucks after he spent eleven days in the hospital after being burned by their Honey Citrus Mint Tea. The lid on the tea was allegedly not on all the way after he purchased it, and the drink apparently spilled on his hands, stomach and pelvic area. This resulted in burns with blistering across his lower left abdomen, thighs, penis, scrotum, peritoneum and buttocks. He claims that the permanent skin discoloration and disfigurement will make eventual intimacy awkward and painful. (via NY Daily News)

Happy Virgo Season!

Virgo season is here to help us get our lives back on track... hopefully. It's true that Virgo energy can come off as discriminating, critical or hyper-focused on tiny details, but Virgos are also hardworking, thorough, careful and excellent at problem-solving. So, expect to get things done this month. (via Cosmo)

Kanye Reportedly Spent $3 Million to Get On Presidential Ballot

Kanye West dropped stacks to get on the presidential ballot in different states. TMZ reports his campaign paid a petitioning group between $3.5 and $4.5 million dollars just to end up on only twelve states' ballots. Was it worth it?

Gordon Ramsay Wants Young Foodies to Try Out for New Show

Gordon Ramsey just announced an exciting new travel show—and he's looking to cast young folks who have a passion for food and culture.

BTS Enchant During Tiny Desk Concert

On Monday (September 21), BTS made their Tiny Desk debut on NPR. They performed "Dynamite" with a live band, plus other fan favorites. Watch below: