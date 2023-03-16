Maneskin Announce Fall 2023 World Tour Dates
Maneskin already have their spring and summer spoken for, and now the Italian rock group have booked their dates for fall in support of their Rush album.
The band will spend a majority of the run in North America, though there are dates in Europe, South America, Australia and Asia surrounding the U.S. shows. All dates, cities and venues can be seen toward the bottom of this post, along with the other dates still remaining on their Rush! World Tour.
The group sold out shows on their first headline North American tour, and for this run they will be upgrading to arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including playing a show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Tickets for the run will be available with American Express® Early Access beginning Monday, March 20. The general on-sale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12PM local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10PM local time.
Maneskin Newly Announced 2023 World Tour Dates
Sept. 3 - Hanover, Germany @ EXPO Plaza
Sept. 6 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air
Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 23 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 1 - Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Oct. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 6 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Oct. 13 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Oct. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 20 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes
Oct. 24 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Movistar Arena
Oct. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
Oct. 29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
Nov. 1 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
Nov. 3 - San Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed
Nov. 20 - Brisbane, QLD @ BCEC
Nov. 22 - Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion
Nov. 23 - Melbourne, VIC @ Margaret Court Arena
Nov. 25 - Adelaide, SA @ AEC Theatre
Nov. 27 - Singapore
Dec. 2 - Tokyo, Japan
Dec. 3 - Tokyo, Japan
Dec. 7 - Kobe, Japan
Dec. 14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
Dec. 19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
2023 International Tour Dates
March 16 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
March 17 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
March 20 - Florence, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT
March 21 - Florence, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT
March 24 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
March 25 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
March 28 - Naples, Italy - Palapartenope SOLD OUT
March 29 - Naples, Italy - Palapartenope SOLD OUT
March 31 - Bari, Italy - Palaflorio SOLD OUT
April 3 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
April 4 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
April 6 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
April 11 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi SOLD OUT
April 26 - Zurigo, Svizzera - Hallenstadion (previously at: Halle 622) SOLD OUT
April 28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT
April 30 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal SOLD OUT
May 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Royal Arena
May 5 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
May 8 - London, UK - The O2 Arena (previously at: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT
May 12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar Hall SOLD OUT
May 14 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena (previously at: Malá Sportovní Hala) SOLD OUT
May 16 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (previously at: Barba Negra) SOLD OUT
May 18 - Riga, Latvia - Mežaparks Grand Stage (previously at Arena Riga) VENUE UPGRADE
May 19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT
July 16 - Trieste, Italy - Stadio Nereo Rocco
July 20 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT
July 21 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
July 24 - Milan, Italy - Stadio San Siro SOLD OUT
July 25 - Milan, Italy - Stadio San Siro