Maneskin Announce Fall 2023 World Tour Dates

Maneskin already have their spring and summer spoken for, and now the Italian rock group have booked their dates for fall in support of their Rush album.

The band will spend a majority of the run in North America, though there are dates in Europe, South America, Australia and Asia surrounding the U.S. shows. All dates, cities and venues can be seen toward the bottom of this post, along with the other dates still remaining on their Rush! World Tour.

The group sold out shows on their first headline North American tour, and for this run they will be upgrading to arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including playing a show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the run will be available with American Express® Early Access beginning Monday, March 20. The general on-sale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12PM local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10PM local time.

Maneskin Newly Announced 2023 World Tour Dates

Sept. 3 - Hanover, Germany @ EXPO Plaza

Sept. 6 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air

Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 23 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 1 - Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Oct. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 6 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Oct. 13 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 20 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Oct. 24 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

Oct. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Oct. 29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

Nov. 1 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

Nov. 3 - San Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

Nov. 20 - Brisbane, QLD @ BCEC

Nov. 22 - Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion

Nov. 23 - Melbourne, VIC @ Margaret Court Arena

Nov. 25 - Adelaide, SA @ AEC Theatre

Nov. 27 - Singapore

Dec. 2 - Tokyo, Japan

Dec. 3 - Tokyo, Japan

Dec. 7 - Kobe, Japan

Dec. 14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

Dec. 19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

2023 International Tour Dates

March 16 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 17 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 20 - Florence, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

March 21 - Florence, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

March 24 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 25 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 28 - Naples, Italy - Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 29 - Naples, Italy - Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 31 - Bari, Italy - Palaflorio SOLD OUT

April 3 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 4 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 6 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 11 - Barcelona, ​​Spain - Palau Saint Jordi SOLD OUT

April 26 - Zurigo, Svizzera - Hallenstadion (previously at: Halle 622) SOLD OUT

April 28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT

April 30 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal SOLD OUT

May 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Royal Arena

May 5 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

May 8 - London, UK - The O2 Arena (previously at: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT

May 12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar Hall SOLD OUT

May 14 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena (previously at: Malá Sportovní Hala) SOLD OUT

May 16 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (previously at: Barba Negra) SOLD OUT

May 18 - Riga, Latvia - Mežaparks Grand Stage (previously at Arena Riga) VENUE UPGRADE

May 19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT

July 16 - Trieste, Italy - Stadio Nereo Rocco

July 20 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

July 21 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico

July 24 - Milan, Italy - Stadio San Siro SOLD OUT

July 25 - Milan, Italy - Stadio San Siro