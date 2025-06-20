Mariska Hargitay’s Childhood Nightmare: Forgotten and Trapped After Crash That Killed Mom Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay is opening up about a troubling moment from her childhood, one that has haunted her for decades.

At just 3 years old, Mariska was accidentally left behind and trapped at the scene of a tragic car crash that killed her mom, Hollywood legend Jayne Mansfield.

In her new documentary My Mom Jayne, the Law & Order: SVU star discovers through conversation with her brother Zoltan that she was accidentally left at the scene of the fatal accident.

It was Zoltan who noticed her absence and alerted the rescuers.

Mariska was eventually found trapped under the passenger seat with a head injury.

Watch the Trailer for My Mom Jayne

Zoltan emotionally reflects on the crash and moments leading up to it.

"I often think about why she didn’t just stay in the backseat with us," he says, referring to their mother, who had moved to the front seat to be beside her boyfriend Sam Brody, whom she had been arguing with, shortly before the accident.

"But I remember her comforting me, telling me I was going to be fine. Twnety minutes later, half an hour, I heard her scream so loud, and that was it," Zoltan continues.

Mariska’s older brother, Mickey Hargitay Jr., also shares his memories from that day. He recalls waking up in a different car with a blonde woman who helped rescue him.

"It felt like my skin didn't move, because it was bloody all over," he says, adding that he thought he saw his mom in the front seat, but when the woman turned around, he realized it wasn't Mansfield.

My Mom Jayne, which marks Mariska's feature film directorial debut, is set to premiere on HBO and Max on June 27, just ahead of the 58th anniversary of Mansfield's death

The film offers a deeply personal exploration of Mansfield’s legacy and the lasting emotional impact of the tragedy on her family.