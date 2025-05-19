Mariska Hargitay just dropped a stunning family revelation—one she’s kept quiet for over 30 years.

In her new documentary, My Mom Jayne, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the TV legend revealed that her biological father is not Mickey Hargitay, the man who raised her.

Mariska discovered at 25 that her biological father was not Mickey, but Nelson Sardelli—a former Las Vegas entertainer.

When she confronted Mickey with the news, he insisted he was her father, and the topic was never brought up again.

Still, the revelation left her with lingering questions: Was she Hungarian like Mickey, or Italian like Sardelli?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Mariska recalled seeing Sardelli perform in Atlantic City when she was 30, and introducing herself to him.

Sardelli was overcome with emotion when they finally met, telling her, “I’ve been waiting 30 years for this moment.”

But Mariska wasn’t ready to dive into the moment. Channeling her SVU alter ego, she admitted she went “full Olivia Benson” on him.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want anything, I don’t need anything from you… I have a dad. There was something about loyalty. I wanted to be loyal to Mickey," she recalled.

After the meeting, the mother of three wrestled with a harsh truth: “Knowing I’ve been living a lie my entire life.”

Sardelli, along with her two half-sisters, participates in the documentary as well.

Mariska Hargitay Breaks Her Silence on Family’s Hidden Secret: 'It's Time' Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images loading...

In the documentary, Mariska notes that "it's time" she reveals her family secret.

In 1967, Mariska was only 3 years old when her two brothers and mom were involved in a car accident.

She and her siblings were injured but survived; however, Mansfield died at 34.

"I don’t remember the accident. I don’t even remember being told that my mother had died," Mariska told Vanity Fair.