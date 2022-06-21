Married Couple Miraculously Discover Photo of Them Taken 11 Years Before They Met

A married couple in China were shocked to discover that they had unintentionally been photographed in the same photo as teenagers, 11 years before they met.

By complete happenstance, in July 2000, Xue and her now-husband Ye happened to be visiting May Fourth Square in the beachside city of Qingdao, China.

At the time, the two didn’t know each other. They were just teenagers who happened to be touring the square at the same time and had stopped to pose in front of May Fourth Square’s iconic red sculpture, which towers over the popular destination.

When the photo was snapped, the now-couple were mere strangers. However, 11 years later, and 1,000 miles away from Qingdao, they met, fell in love and eventually got married.

According to The Guardian, Xue and Ye didn’t make the discovery until the couple were going through old photographs back in 2018.

When Xue shared a photo of her in front of the statue, Ye immediately recognized himself in the background of her photograph.

They couldn’t believe their eyes.

“When I saw the photo, I was taken by surprise, and I got goosebumps all over my body,” Ye said, per The Guardian.

“It seems that Qingdao is certainly one of the most special cities,” Ye continued. “When the children are older, we’ll go to Qingdao again, and the family will take another photo.”

Since their discovery went viral in 2018, many have flipped through old vacation photographs hoping to spot their future partners.