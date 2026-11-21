A mathematician believes he may have solved one of math's biggest mysteries — and he says artificial intelligence helped him get there.

Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at AI company Anthropic, announced Friday (Nov. 20) that he believes he has found a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, one of the most famous unsolved problems in mathematics, according to a statement on his personal website.

The problem has puzzled mathematicians for more than 165 years. While Alpöge's claim still needs to be reviewed, he says Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, played a major role in helping him develop the proof.

What Is the Riemann Hypothesis?

First proposed in 1859, the Riemann Hypothesis centers on prime numbers, such as 2, 3, 5, 7, and 11, and whether there's a hidden pattern behind how they're distributed.

In simpler terms, it suggests that prime numbers follow a deeper mathematical order that researchers have spent generations trying to understand.

Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash a chalkboard with some writing on it

Alpöge shared a four-page explanation of his work, along with computer code written in Lean, a programming language that allows mathematicians to check whether a proof's logic is sound.

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“I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” Alpöge wrote in his announcement.

How Did AI Help With the Possible Breakthrough?

Alpöge said solving the problem had been a personal ambition since he was a student. He helped guide Claude toward combining two different mathematical ideas, but credited the AI with taking the lead as they approached the finish line.

Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line. No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line.

James Maynard, a mathematician at the University of Oxford, told The New York Times that he believed the work was likely correct, while emphasizing that the computer verification must be carefully reviewed.

Photo by Raghav Modi on Unsplash Albert Einstein licking tongue

“I think it’s likely to be correct,” Maynard said. “I’d be 98 or 99 percent certain.”

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The proof has not yet been officially accepted, but if it holds up, it could mark a historic breakthrough in mathematics — with AI playing an extraordinary role.