‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman Releases Statement Following Wife’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman has released a statement regarding his wife's arrest on charges of domestic violence.

"Since losing a father unexpectedly from COVID, I can't explain the pain my wife has been dealing with," Matt shared in a statement with Entertainment Tonight.

"Of course, we are going to go through a tough time when something like that happens. We appreciate everyone's concern, it's all good," he continued. "Now back to normal life with three kids lol. Never a dull moment!"

Altman's statement comes after Johanna, 40, was arrested at 9:30PM on Aug. 4.

After her arrest, Johanna posted bail for $50,000. She was released from Valley Jail in Van Nuys, Calif., on Aug. 5. She is expected in court on Sept. 2 at 8:30AM.

As of reporting, no further details are known about the situation.

It is worth noting that in the days following his wife's arrest, Matt posted several pictures of his family, in which, they all appear to happy and smiling.

Matt captioned one of the pictures, saying: "Everyone smiling in same pic…anyone with 3 or more kids knows this isn’t easy."

The couple recently celebrated a major milestone in their relationship.

The pair celebrated their fifth anniversary on Aug. 12. On Instagram, Matt shared some pictures from their wedding celebration to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman ... couldn’t imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo," Matt captioned one of the photos.

While she hasn't spoken publicly about the incident as of publishing, according to Yahoo!, Johanna appeared to address the situation on her Instagram account.

"[Five] years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman," she wrote.

Her account has since been set to private.