Woman Exposes Matthew Perry for Playing Cringe-y Game of 20 Questions After Allegedly Matching With Him on Dating App

Matthew Perry has apparently been dipping his toes into the world of online dating.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @KittyNichole posted a video of an alleged FaceTime conversation with the Friends alum on the video-sharing platform. The pair reportedly matched on the celebrity dating app Raya.

"When you match with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you," she captioned the video.

In the clip, Perry can be seen on the woman's laptop screen, smiling at her with his head cradled in his hand. He appears to be laying down or in bed.

"Do you always play with your hair this way?" he asks.

"Um, I guess so, yeah," she replies, giggling.

The user has since deleted the TikTok, though footage can still be viewed on the Daily Mail. It is also unknown when the conversation took place, as Perry is currently engaged to Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager and producer. The pair first began dating in 2018 and got engaged this past November.

Us Weekly reported that Perry and Hurwitz broke up briefly in May 2020. An insider told the outlet that, at the time, he was back on Raya “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again.”

But Perry isn't the only celebrity who was recently outed for using Raya.

Another TikTok user similarly revealed that Ben Affleck is on the dating app as well. The user believed that she was being catfished by someone using Affleck's photos, so the actor slid into her Instagram DMs and sent her a video asking why she unmatched him, proving that it was him all along.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen tweeted that it's "tacky" to share a celebrity's private messages just for social media clout.