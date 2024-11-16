Four Reasons Behind Those Glimmering Holiday Candles in Windows

They're so beautiful to look at when driving around. Lights and decorations, in general, definitely make chilly days and nights feel warmer, more comfortable, and even more peaceful.

However, like most traditions, there's usually some history involved with the original meanings. From a long-stem candle in each window to clusters of candles or those big ones with that delicious pine or cinnamon smell. the meanings stay the same.

Number One

According to the Love to Know website, it's all about remembrance and love—a beacon for family members who were away.

It started with colonial families who put a candle in their window when a family member was away. So, it originally had nothing to do with the holiday season. Communication was by snail mail and messengers, and along with unreliable transportation, who knew when the family member would return or even where they were?

Number Two

According to Love to Know, another reason was to welcome weary travelers. A candle in the window was like a welcome mat, telling travelers they could stop for a bite to eat and a place to stay the night.

Anne Nygård Anne Nygård loading...

Number Three

According to the website Wide Open Country, lighting a candle in the window from the past to the present is a tradition honoring a deceased loved one. The glow symbolizes light and love continuing to shine, especially during the holiday season.

Number Four

Then there are the religious reasons for many. According to Wide Open Country, Christians light a candle to represent the Star of Bethlehem, which guides the wise men to the manger where Jesus was born or symbolizes the light of Christ or God's presence in their home.

10 TV Shows People Love That Are Actually Bad Sometimes we have to admit to ourselves that our faves are not that great.