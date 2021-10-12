Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s First Kiss Was Just as Weird as You’d Expect

The first kiss you share with a partner is a true test of chemistry. Sometimes it's there; other times it's not. But rarely is the story quite as odd as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's.

In public, their love story has been closely linked to the equally pop-punk fusion of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. So much so that the double date besties were recently parodied on an episode of Saturday Night Live. However, it's hard to get a true picture of their relationship based solely on how it plays out in the headlines they generate or the music videos they co-star in.

Fox and MGK offered a more intimate glimpse at their life together in a recent interview with British GQ. The story features several gems. One of the best is the... let's call it "unique" story of their first kiss.

"She wouldn’t kiss me," MGK recalled. "We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left."

Fox explained that at the time she was trying to protect her heart.

Obviously the chemistry was there. There was more kissing on their first date, the story of which reads like celebrity fan fiction. MGK explained that they shared a picnic and then drove to the Roxy Theatre. "We went to the roof and played pop-punk and made out," the hit-maker added.

Another highlight from the interview is Fox's recollection of the first time she met the man she'd one day refer to as her future baby daddy. Although they fell in love after meeting for the second time on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, they actually interacted at a GQ party in Los Angeles years prior.

"I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed,'" Fox said. "He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."

While parts of their love story read like a riveting drama, they also clearly have a sense of humor. MGK hopped on social media to poke fun at his friend Pete Davidson, who portrayed him during the skit on SNL, according to Page Six.

He also offered come on the show to give his best Davidson impression. If he does, it's only fair that Fox is there, too.