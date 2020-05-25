Megan Fox seemingly, though briefly, weighed in on Lana Del Rey's recent controversy.

In case you missed it, the "Young & Beautiful" hit-maker sparked major backlash last week after she appeared to dismissively name drop Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce in a lengthy Instagram rant against critics who have accused her of "glamorizing abuse."

Now, fans believe Fox called out Del Rey in a since-deleted note posted to Instagram May 21. Though she didn't name the singer, Fox acknowledged the problem with pitting women against each other, noting that she knows the feeling all too well.

“There is never a need to compare yourself to other women. I know the struggle of being a woman in the industry," the actress wrote. "I know the feeling of being constantly scrutinized and degraded."

"But I would never invalidate the struggles other women have faced in order to give voice to mine. Especially when those women have most likely faced worse," she continued.

"I'm on your side but please accept that your struggle is not a singular one," Fox added.

See some fan reactions, below:

The Transformers star made her own headlines this month after her husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Fox also sparked romance rumors with Machine Gun Kelly. She stars as the rapper's psychotic lover in his new "Bloody Valentine" music video.