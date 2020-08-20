Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Gunshot Wound, Slams People Who Don’t Believe She Was Shot

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Stacey Dash's marriage scandal, Megan Thee Stallion's gunshot wound reveal and more, below!

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Gunshot Wound

Megan Thee Stallion shared a graphic photo of the gunshot wound she sustained during a shooting on July 12. However, after some Instagram users posted comments saying they didn't believe the rapper was truly involved in a shooting, Megan issued a statement before deleting the photo altogether. Here is her statement, per Variety, below:

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL make up. I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Stacey Dash’s Husband Says He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her

Jeffrey Marty has asked a judge to annul his marriage to Clueless star Stacey Dash. Marty claims that he was under religious hypnosis when he married Dash, but Dash wants the marriage annulled, too. (via TMZ)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Are Giving Away $1 Million

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating women's empowerment by giving away $1 million! Women who tweet #WAPParty and give their $cashtag will have a shot to win money through August 20. Good luck! (via Variety)