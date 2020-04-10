Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how Harry and Meghan got hacked, Trump's possible Joe Exotic pardon and more, below!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Website Redirected to 'Gold Digger' Video

The royal (um, formerly royal?) couple's foundation website was seemingly hacked this week. When visitors tried to access the site, they were redirected to the music video for Kanye West's song "Gold Digger"—an obvious and sexist dig at the pair's relationship. (via TMZ)

Survey Shows Many Americans Feel This Easter Won't Be a Big Celebration

Adjustments to everyday activities have been the focus for many people lately. With Easter weekend just days away, many feel that due to the current COVID-19 situation, the celebration will be ruined. In a survey, 1 in 3 Americans said Easter will be less celebratory this year, while 36% said that they won't be with the people they normally see on the holiday. (via Finance Buzz)

H.E.R. Creates Women-Empowering Series

Musician H.E.R. decided she wants to see more women supporting women during the pandemic, so she created an Instagram series to uphold that idea. The weekly series, Girls with Guitars, features performances of song covers by special guests such as Tori Kelly, Alessia Cara and Umi. (via Billboard)

What Will Concerts Look Like After COVID-19

Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist, was featured in a live video interview where he expressed that he foresees the future of the American music industry being very different after the coronavirus crisis subsides.

He said there's no way to tell when it will be safe to hold a concert and isn't even sure if people will ever shake hands again. His concern for the live music industry is certainly something to take seriously as this crisis may redefine large-scale events for some time. (via TMZ)

Tiger King Star Joe Exotic May Get a Pardon for Crimes

Outrageous new Netflix sensation Tiger King has certainly turned the heads of many, but now even President Trump is talking about it. When a reporter asked the president if he plans to pardon convicted felon and star Joe Exotic for his crimes, he responded that "he'd look into it." (via TMZ)

How To Throw a Safe and Fun COVID-19 Birthday Party

Even if everyone is stuck at home, there are plenty of ways to celebrate special occasions with and for loved ones. For a birthday party, planning a video chat with games and, of course, cake can certainly help keep the celebration fun and memorable. (via People)

Disney Shares Famous Churro Recipe for Those Stuck at Home

See how you can make this warm, sweet treat that conjures memories of days spent at the Disney Parks, below:

BTS To Stream Concerts for Fans Amid COVID-19 Crisis

At last, something to look forward to while self-isolating! Korean superstars BTS have announced they will perform a two-night "Bang Bang Con" on April 18 and 19, where they will stream concert footage from their various events for fans. This unique at-home concert experience promises to entertain fans who are holed up during the pandemic. (via Billboard)