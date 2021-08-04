Could a Suits reunion with Meghan Markle be in the works?

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday (Aug. 4). To celebrate the special occasion, she released a video of a Zoom call with comedian and actress Melissa McCarthy on the Archewell Foundation website.

Marking Markle's first public appearance since the June birth of her and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet Diana, the clip was filmed at their home in Montecito, California.

In the video, Markle and McCarthy discuss what Markle should do to celebrate the big 4-0. McCarthy first suggests that Markle do another photo shoot in her backyard, similar to her maternity shoot, or get matching best friends tattoos with her.

Eventually, McCarthy asks the burning question that fans have been wondering for years: "Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?" (Markle portrayed Rachel Zane in the USA Network show for seven seasons.)

"Okay, I love Suits but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?" Markle responds.

"Why would the cast of Friends do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it," McCarthy adds, jokingly referencing the recent HBO Max special.

Instead, to celebrate her birthday, the actress requests that her followers do something philanthropic to make the world a more equal place for women.

"Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who's mobilizing into the workforce," Markle shares. "Over 2 million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some act of service we can create a ripple effect."

Although we won't be getting a Suits reunion with Markle anytime soon, in 2020, the majority of the original Suits cast reunited for a game night to promote the Georgia Democratic Party. Markle wasn't present, as she is a member of the royal family and was unable to take a political stance in the U.S. election.