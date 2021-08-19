Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out one woman's bizarre claim about the King of Pop, Zac Efron's first TikTok and more, below.

Woman Claims To Be Married to the Ghost of Michael Jackson

A woman by the name of Kathleen Roberts, who claims to be Marilyn Monroe reincarnated, now claims to be married to Michael Jackson's ghost. Roberts stated that Jackson uses her body to dance, sing and eat. Apparently, he proposed with a pink engagement ring... and Martin Luther King Jr. officiated the nuptials. (via NY Post)

Americans Uncomfortable When Not Sitting in Their Assigned Spots

Do you have an assigned spot on your sofa that you always sit in? A recent study found that two-thirds of Americans are attached to their usual spot on the couch — and that they will argue about the spot with family members roughly twice a month. Researchers also found that 63 percent of people have positive memories associated with their "spot." (via SWNS Digital)

Jacob Elordi Wanted a Mullet but His Girlfriend Wasn't Having It



Jacob Elordi stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he talked about the mullet he grew during quarantine. Even though he loved the 'do, his girlfriend Kaia Gerber wasn't a fan... and gave him a trim after just one week of dating.

Alex Rodriguez Trolled By 'Ben Afflec'

Someone posing as Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend, Ben Affleck, sent $141.32 worth of chicken-topped pizzas to Alex Rodriguez's home. While at first glance the pizzas may have appeared to come from Lopez's new (uh, old?) beau, the last name on the order was actually spelled "Allfec," without the "k." (via TMZ)

Lady Gaga and Elton John Working on New Project

A source close to Elton John and Lady Gaga claims the pair are working on a new "hardcore drum and bass" track together. A new Elton-Gaga track would follow their previous collaboration "Sine From Above," off Gaga's album Chromatica. (via NME)

2021 MTV VMAs Will Feature Olivia Rodrigo and More

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde. The MTV VMAS will air live from New York City on Sept. 12. (via People)

Zac Efron Dances With Jessica Alba in His First TikTok

It looks like Zac Efron still has his dancing skills from his High School Musical days! Check out this TikTok he made with Jessica Alba, below: