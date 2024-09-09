Michael Keaton Is Finally Using His Real Name After 50 Years of Fame

He'll always be know as Michael Keaton. The star of Beatlejuice, Batman, and Mr. Mom, as well as animated movies Cars, Minions, and Toy Story 3, has used that name for decades with 90 credits under that stage name.

By the way, did you even know it was a stage name and not his real name? Well we can all thank another A-lister for that.

After 50 years of fame, the 73-year-old decided to start incorporating his real name into his stage name making him Michael Keaton Douglas according to People Magazine.

Yes, his real name is Michael Douglas but unfortunately for him there was already a Michael Douglas registered with the Screen Actors Guild. The SAG union prohibits more than one person with the same name to be in the guild even if it's your name, too.

Yes, I'm talking about that Michael Douglas; the then future Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, and Romancing the Stone actor was already part of SAG so Michael had to come up with a new name.

He couldn't even shorten it to Mike Douglas because there was a talk show host with that name in the guild.

So what did he do? According to the Deadline website, he was born with the name Michael John Douglas and since he wanted to use Michael he believes he found the last name Keaton in a phone book.

His latest movie that's already a bona fide multi-million-dollar hit after one weekend out, Beatlejuice, Beatlejuice, still credits him as Michael Keaton thought.

I said, ‘Hey, just as a warning, my credit is going to be Michael Keaton Douglas.’ And it totally got away from me. And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that.

While Wikipedia already has his changed name to Michael Keaton Douglas future projects will have to wait.

