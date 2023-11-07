Michael Strahan will not be appearing on Good Morning America this week.

The morning show co-host has already been missing from the series for nearly two weeks. His last appearance was on Oct. 26.

According to Page Six, the former football star is taking time off to deal with a personal family issue.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns," an ABC spokesperson told the outlet.

During Strahan's absence, ABC anchor Linsey Davis has been filling in alongside regular hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Strahan was also a no-show on Fox NFL Sunday, where he is an analyst. Strahan’s NFL co-host, Curt Menefee, told viewers Strahan would be out due to a personal matter.

Strahan has also been silent on social media since Oct. 25, when he promoted his show The $100,000 Pyramid, featuring guests Jordin Sparks and Jason Ritter.

Page Six also reports Strahan has missed a few live appearances recently.

"Strahan also had to cancel his appearance [on Nov. 2] at a Harlem EatUp! dinner honoring Tamron Hall and D-Nice," an insider told the outlet.

Strahan joined GMA as a co-anchor in 2016 after leaving the popular daytime chat fest Live With Kelly and Michael.

The 51-year-old played 15 seasons with the New York Giants. In 2007, he won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.