Love is allegedly in the air at Good Morning America. Co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly struck up a romance — despite the two being married to other people.

Robach is married to The Rainmaker actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010.

According to Page Six, the co-anchors left their spouses in August and have gone to extreme lengths to hide their alleged affair.

"They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair," a source told the outlet.

Alleged Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Affair Began in March:

The insider claimed their tryst began in March while the two were training for the New York City half marathon.

Interestingly enough, the journalists deactivated their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday (Nov. 30), shortly after a photo of the duo surfaced of them holding hands in a car and acting flirty at a bar in upstate New York, according to the Daily Mail.

A source told People that Holmes and Robach's GMA co-workers were shocked to see photos of the two canoodling.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago. A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married," a source told People.

Holmes and Robach both joined the morning news program in 2014 and according to the outlet immediately struck up a friendship.