T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Prior to Rumored Amy Robach Affair

Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes reportedly had an affair with a GMA producer prior to the alleged affair with his co-host Amy Robach, all while married.

Following the report that he was seeing his fellow anchor while both of them are married, Page Six reported that he previously started a relationship in 2016 with married producer Natasha Singh for three years.

An insider told the outlet that both parties "confided" in Robach concerning the affair while another source claimed that Robach didn't know about their relationship until "the end."

At first, Holmes and Singh allegedly had a long-distance relationship while he was in New York and Singh was living in Los Angeles. They would meet during his frequent travels.

“She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment,” a source claimed. Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, apparently found out about his infidelity in 2019 after she uncovered email conversations between the two.

So, who is Natasha Singh? She left the morning show in 2018 and moved to New York City to work as a producer for CBS Mornings, where she and Holmes spent more time together for a year before calling it quits. She is also a yoga teacher and mediator. Singh said "no comment," when the media questioned her about the alleged affair.

“Marilee never considered Amy because she was focused on Natasha," a source added. "She never thought about [him cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy’s daughter was their daughter’s babysitter."

A third source stated that Fiebig was upset with Robach for choosing to remain friends with Singh despite the infidelity.

“She would see photos of them on Instagram and she didn’t understand how their friend and her husband’s co-host could remain friends with the woman who tried to break up their marriage,” they explained. Singh and Robach's friendship "soured earlier this year" because Robach was getting closer to Holmes.

Feibig and Holmes celebrated his birthday in the Bahamas in August, around the time that she grew suspicious of his "friendship" with Robach. It wasn't until Feibig found a very personal birthday card that she discovered his infidelity.