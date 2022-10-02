Mikayla Nogueira Responds to ‘5:19 Video’ Controversy: ‘It Hurt Me A Lot’

Mikayla Nogueira addressed the social media backlash over her past complaint about how difficult it is to be an influencer.

On Sept. 30, the beauty influencer addressed her controversial remark and thanked those who have continued to support her despite the criticism. She clarified that her past video was in response to a troll who told her to, "Get a real job, try working a 9–5" and the TikTok was filmed after reading it.

"Emotions were running high. Unfortunately, I was having a s--t day and I made a video I absolutely shouldn't have made. I regret making it. There's a reason, a year and a half ago, I deleted that video and I apologized — because it was wrong of me," she said.

Nogueira added that her heart was broken over people believing that she thinks her job is harder than everyone else's. She shared that she loves being an influencer, however, the job can be mentally taxing. At the same time, she realizes that others work much harder than her and some have more difficult careers.

"This job comes with an extreme amount of f-----g privilege and blessings," she acknowledged. "It's a f-----g sick a-s job." Nogueira noted that she will be sure to show her gratitude in the future. As of now, she is stepping away from social media in order to take care of herself.

"It's not related to what happened, but unfortunately my mental health has been deteriorating for several months now," she revealed. "...I pushed myself a little too far. I feel like I lost myself."

She vowed to her followers that she will return but that she needs to get treatment for her depression.

"I just want to be the best Mikayla I can be and, right now, I'm not a very good version of myself," she concluded.

Nogueira originally said in the 2021 video, "Every single day, I get up at 6 a.m. I spend about five to six hours filming video content that ranges from three to four videos and then I spent a few hours editing that video content. Then I have to work on my other social media profiles, whatever it may be. It's f-----g marketing. Then I'm in meetings from twelve to five."

She added, "I literally just finished working, it’s 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day, try it. Because the people who say it’s easy are so far out of their minds. Try it for a day."