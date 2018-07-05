Confirmed: "The Situation" and "The Bride" will exchange their vows on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Just ahead of the Fourth of July, Mike Sorrentino verified the news of his future marriage plans with fiancée Lauren Pesce on Twitter. On Tuesday (July 3), a fervent fan asked whether the reality star and his bride-to-be would be broadcasting their nuptials, to which Sorrentino answered, "Yes !! Season 2 of #JSFamilyvacation" along with wedlock emojis.

In March, MTV revealed it had ordered the Jersey Shore spinoff for a second season before its April 5 premiere.

According to News 12 The Bronx, Sorrentino and his housemates — Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi — have each signed on for the show's second run.

The latest detail of Sorrentino and Pesce's eventual wedding comes just two months after the 36-year-old popped the question to his longtime sweetheart during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation back in April.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Sorrentino said of the moment to Us Weekly, who broke the exclusive. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

Watch Mike's proposal to Lauren in the clip, below:

Sorrentino and Pesce met in college and dated for four years until they took a momentary break as the entertainer was cast for the show in 2009. The couple continued their relationship in 2012.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns August 16.