Did Miley Cyrus Release a Secret Album Under the Name Clara Pierce?

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to pop star aliases — Hannah Montana, anyone? — but some fans believe they may have discovered a new pseudonym for the singer: Clara Pierce.

A mysterious album on Spotify called Down with Me, uploaded by someone named Clara Pierce, went viral on social media this week due to the distinct, raspy voice of the singer, which appears to be Miley.

"Why is nobody talking about Miley Cyrus' secret album under a different name?" one fan wondered on TikTok in a video that has been viewed over 382,000 times.

Some people in the TikTok comments chalked the album up to a fan leak, since the songs appear to be previously confirmed demos and unreleased songs that didn't make the cut for Miley's real album.

"Someone made an account with a random name and photo that had access to her unreleased demos and illegally uploaded them," someone suggested in the comments section.

Others, however, believe it's a legitimate secret album, similar to the EP the late Mac Miller released in 2012. "It’s under the name Larry Lovestein!! It’s pretty common for artists to release music under aliases," one fan commented.

Another fan speculated that the songs could be the result of AI. "I get such a weird feeling listening to those. I feel like it’s AI," they wrote.

Another TikTok video pointed out that the album was posted on March 10, the same day Miley released her real album, Endless Summer Vacation.

"Miley's the only female artist to ever [chart on] Billboard under three different names [Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana and Ashley O], so I wouldn't be surprised if she's going for a fourth," the TikTok creator theorized in the video.

The creator also wondered if the pseudonym Clara Pierce could be a parody of Beyoncé's alter ego, Sasha Fierce.

"I think she wants to be found. She's giving [familiar] song names hoping that her fans will click on the wrong one [and] realize it's also her. She also has a song, 'Sagittarius'––she's a Sagittarius," the TikTok creator continued, noting, "Nobody's out there saying, 'I'm Clara Pierce,' or taking credit for this album."

"I feel like this is the biggest pop culture secret of the year," she concluded.

See more fan reactions to Miley Cyrus' alleged secret album below... even if it's likely just an unauthorized, unreleased songs leak.