Miley Cyrus Names Fan’s Baby, Gives Marriage Advice, Asks Fan Out on Date and More on TikTok

Miley Cyrus recently joined TikTok and, to celebrate her presence on the app, decided to interact with fans by giving love advice, naming their babies and even asking one out on a date.

The "Midnight Sky" singer has been commenting on videos that use one of her songs and promises, "If Miley Cyrus comments on this I'll do ___."

One fan asked Cyrus to give her a tattoo idea, but Cyrus had something else in mind. "How about the time and place of our first date?" she replied. Another fan asked what he should get tattooed on his butt. "LET'S (left cheek) RIDE (right cheek)," Cyrus said. A third fan asked for a tattoo and Cyrus suggested the phrase, "Yes. I've worn the golden G-string."

"If Miley Cyrus comments on this I'll do whatever she tells me to do," another user wrote.

"F--k someone in your parents' bed," Cyrus responded.

When a fan named Michaela asked Cyrus what she should name her daughter, who is due on Valentine's Day, Cyrus suggested the name "California."

Cyrus also gave hair advice to a handful of fans. She suggested one fan pull a "Bangerz Miley" and shave their head, while she told another fan to dye his hair half-black and half-pink.

"It would be pretty cool if Miley Cyrus commented on this. I'd let my class have a party in the U.S.A.," a teacher wrote. "Put your hands up! Play MY song," Cyrus commented.

Finally, Cyrus encouraged a couple to get married and gave them some advice. "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats," she concluded.

See all of the comments, below.