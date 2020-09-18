Miley Cyrus Shares NSFW Striptease Video on Instagram: WATCH

Miley Cyrus shared a virtual striptease with fans.

The "Midnight Sky" singer posted two striptease videos via Instagram on Thursday (September 17). So far, the videos have been viewed over 4 million times.

The first video features moody lighting that begins with Cyrus unbuttoning her pants. Her latest single plays in the background while Cyrus bites her lip. Fellow Disney Channel alum, Vanessa Hudgens, commented "so hot" under the video.

The second clip features a topless Cyrus holding her hands over her breasts while Joan Jett's "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)" plays in the background. She sticks her tongue out and licks her lips.

"Begging on my knees. Baby won’t you please. Run your fingers through my hair," she captioned the video.

In a separate Instagram Story, Cyrus made a joke concerning her relationship status. "Being single means having more alone time to video myself stripping naked to Joan Jett," she wrote alongside a clip of her taking her tank top off.

See her sexy posts, below.