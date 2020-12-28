Miley Cyrus Says Dating Harry Styles ‘Just Makes Sense’

Miley Cyrus is crushing hard on Harry Styles.

During a recent virtual interview with the UK's Heart Radio, Cyrus was asked whether she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Styles. It turns out that the former Disney Channel star is more of a Directioner than a Belieber.

“Harry, that’s easy,” she revealed with no hesitation.

“Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good,” the “Prisoner” singer said with a wink to the camera.

“Really good,” she emphasized, “I’m into the fishnets.”

The Plastic Hearts songstress contemplated the possible coupling and justified her decision.

“We have very similar taste. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense,” she added.

The radio host offered to help “make it happen,” and Cyrus joked in response, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

There’s no denying that Cyrus and Styles would make an incredible power couple, but so far there is no real romantic connection and all comments made have been in good fun.