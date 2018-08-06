Why Miley Cyrus + Liam Hemsworth Might Never Get Married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still very much together, but that doesn't mean they're heading down the aisle any time soon...or maybe ever, according to a report from TMZ.

A source claiming to be close to the couple told the site that the pair's 2016 engagement was merely a "symbol of commitment," and Cyrus has since said she doesn't actually want to get married, as she believes it doesn't make a relationship better. But, the source continued, that shouldn't be taken as any sign of an impending breakup.

"They're both super chill and grounded," the insider told the outlet. "They're perfect for each other."

The news comes after rumors that Cyrus and Hemsworth had called off their wedding began circulating last month, with a source for OK! Australia claiming they'd gone their separate ways because Hemsworth wanted kids, and soon, while Cyrus wasn't yet ready.

Within hours, however, the two shut down speculation online, sharing a playful video driving around together via Hemsworth's Instagram stories.

That Cyrus isn't thinking about marriage isn't entirely unsurprising. She told The Sun just last September that she "didn't envision marriage" and wanted to "get to live a little bit more," but on the heels of such an erroneous report, it's difficult to say she's ruled out the prospect entirely without hearing it from Cyrus herself.