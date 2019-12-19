Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Her Short Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus commented on her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

On Thursday (December 19), the "Slide Away" singer poked fun at her recent split from the Hunger Games actor by cheekily responding to The Most Famous Artist’s Matty Mo on Instagram after he changed his bio to "Getting married to Miley Cyrus in 2020."

“Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there,” he captioned the post.

“It probably won’t last long," Cyrus replied, obviously referring to her seven-month marriage to her ex-husband. "But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Check out the interaction, below:

As previously reported, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation this summer after getting married in a secret wedding in December of 2018.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep said at the time. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

Following their breakup, the two have both moved on to different relationships. After a short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus started dating Cody Simpson. As for Hemsworth, he was romantically linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October, but last week was photographed introducing model Gabriella Brooks to his parents.