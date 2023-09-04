Miley Cyrus Reveals She ‘Didn’t Make a Dime’ From Her Bangerz Tour

Miley Cyrus revealed the reason that she "didn't make a dime" from her extremely successful Bangerz Tour.

On Sunday (Sept. 3), Cyrus released another video in her "Used to be Young" series where she reflects on her career. In this episode, she discussed her Bangerz era. You'll recall that in 2013 she drew heavy criticism for her "Wrecking Ball" music video and twerking on Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAs. In 2014, she embarked on her Bangerz North American Tour, which according to a report, made $62.9 million and was the 16th highest-grossing tour of the year.

Cyrus explained that the tour was an "investment in myself." She revealed that "no one wanted to support me" in creating these "outlandish" pieces for her production. "I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face, on my tongue," Cyrus explained. The concert also featured a gold Cadillac and elaborate costumes.

"I wanted to end it with a Truman Show reference," she continued. "So I flew out on a giant hotdog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign like Jim Carrey does. Because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life."

So how did Cyrus not make money from the tour? "I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," she added. "And when everyone kept saying, 'Why are you doing this? You’re going to do, like, 100 shows and you're not going to make any money?' I said: 'There's no one I would rather invest in than myself.' So I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I, and the fans, deserve."