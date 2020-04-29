Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Vogue's new Instagram challenge, a special, star-studded virtual graduation ceremony and more, below!

Facebook, Instagram to Celebrate Class of 2020 With Graduation Event

Facebook and Instagram plan on celebrating the class of 2020 with a live stream graduation event! All high school and college students who are missing out on their ceremonies due to the pandemic, this is for you. Oprah Winfrey will be delivering the commencement speech. Plus, celebrities like Awkafina, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and Lil Nas X will speak, and Miley Cyrus will perform her hit song "The Climb." (via AdWeek)

More Celebrities Join the All in Challenge

DJ Khaled and Kim Kardashian are the latest celebrities to accept the All In Challenge, which was started by Michael Rubin to raise relief for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans Are Suffering From Quarantine Fatigue

It looks like people are very tired of being in lockdown. A new study shows that many people are suffering from "quarantine fatigue" and they're itching to go outside. Studies show that up until April 17, the amount of people staying home and following state guidelines were increasing. However, after April 17, the number of people staying home dropped from 33% to 31%. (via NY Post)

Your Wi-Fi Is About to Get Faster

If you're like most Americans, you're using a lot of Wi-Fi right now while in quarantine. Well, good news! Last week the FCC approved measures that will make Wi-Fi "more than 2.5x faster than the current Wi-Fi standard. (via WPST)

You Could Appear in Vogue Magazine Thanks To New Instagram Challenge

If u ever wanted to attend the Met Gala, this is your chance. Because of the coronavirus, the 2020 Met Gala has been indefinitely postponed. So, Billy Porter and Vogue have teamed up to bring the Met Gala to us with a social media challenge. You have until May 3 to enter!

JetBlue Becomes First U.S. Airline to Require Passengers to Wear Face Masks

JetBlue has officially become the first U.S. airline to require all passengers to wear face masks. They announced that starting May 4, everyone who is using their airline must wear face coverings—and that means during check in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning. (via NY Times)

Chipotle Shares Their Guacamole Recipe So You Can Make It at Home

This is the best news we've seen all week... Now we can make Chipotle's famous guac at home!