Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard's relationship is raising some eyebrows.

On Sunday (March 29), Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp suggested his co-stars "want to hook up" in real life after responding to an Instagram post that said: "Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward."

The 15-year-old actor cheekily tagged Brown and Wolfhard and now fans are convinced something is going on between them. It's unclear if Schnapp was just having a little fun, but the pair's characters, Eleven and Mike, are an item on the hit Netflix series.

Schnapp's comment has been liked over 10,000 times and has over 800 replies from fans, who have been hoping that the two stars would get together — especially because of how adorable they are as a couple on Stranger Things.

Check out the post for yourself, below:

As of right now, neither Brown or Wolfhard have responded to the tag, but fans shouldn't get too excited since the actress was recently linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson after they shared a photo together on Snapchat in January.

Brown previously dated singer Jacob Sartorius for a few months before calling it quits in July 2018. "The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends," she wrote at the time.