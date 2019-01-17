Millie Bobby Brown Backpedals on ‘You’ Stalker Comments After Receiving Backlash

Millie Bobby Brown recently proclaimed on her Instagram story that she finds Penn Badgley's character in the new Netflix series You romantic, not creepy and stalkerish.

"He's not creepy, he's in love with her and it's okay," she said before adding, "I know everybody's gonna say, 'oh he's a stalker why would you support that,' no he's in love with her. Just watch the show and don't judge me on my opinion."

Only, the Stranger Things star apparently formed her opinion after only watching two episodes of the show. After receiving all kinds of backlash for her comments, the 14-year-old went back to Instagram last night (January 16) and backpedaled on her initial reaction.

"I just finished You. The other day, I made a video. I was on episode 2. I guess I gathered an analysis too quickly," she confessed. "I watched episode 10 – most definitely he's a stalker. But it was a really great show, so I'm really excited for season 2. My bad if I upset anyone."

We forgive you, sweet Millie, but next time maybe watch the whole season before publishing your thoughts for the world to see.