3 More Food Recalls That Could Impact Your Christmas Grocery Shopping

Three additional recent food recalls could potentially impact your Christmas grocery shopping list as the Dec. 25 holiday approaches in the next few days.

A number of December 2024 food recalls have been announced this month that could possibly cause problems for shoppers seeking beloved Christmastime snacks, foods and ingredients in their local grocery stores.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced recalls of certain vegetable medley blends, nuts and dried fruit baskets, organic eggs and additional cinnamon powder brands.

READ MORE: 3 Drug Recalls You Need to Be Aware of at the Pharmacy in December 2024

Now, a new group of FDA food recalls have been issued to the public—and these, too, might present issues for holiday grocery shoppers in the upcoming days.

Below, see three more food recalls in December 2024 that could impact your Christmas grocery list this year.

Lay's Potato Chips

Whether served as an appetizer like chips and dip or used to bread chicken or top casseroles, potato chips are undoubtedly a holiday staple.

On Dec. 16, Frito-Lay issued a recall of its popular Lay's Classic Potato Chips due to a potential or undeclared allergen, milk, which could cause a serious allergic reaction to consumers with milk allergies.

According to the FDA, the recalled product "was distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington."

The recalled product has a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025 as well as either of the two following manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

Oysters and Clams

For Italian-Americans, the annual Feast of the Seven Fishes is a beloved Christmas Eve tradition that families look forward to each year.

On Dec. 18, the FDA issued a recall of raw oysters from Pacific Northwest Shellfish Co. due to potential norovirus (a.k.a. stomach flu) contamination.

The impacted oysters have a packing date of Nov. 25 or later and have been recalled in the following states: New Jersey, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky and Nevada.

A second recall linked to norovirus includes oysters as well as Manila clams harvested by Rudy's Shellfish.

The potentially contaminated oysters and clams were harvested in Washington and distributed to restaurants and retailers in these states: California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Michigan and Washington.

Frozen Buttered Veggies

What's Christmas dinner without a heaping side of hearty buttered vegetables?

On Dec. 20, Lidl issued a recall of its frozen Taste of Deutschland brand Buttered Vegetables (10.5 ounces box).

The recall was issued due to the product containing an undeclared allergen, milk, which could cause serious adverse health effects for consumers with milk allergies.

The recalled products were distributed to Lidl retail stores between Oct. 21 and Dec. 19 in the following U.S. states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, Washington, D.C. and Delaware.