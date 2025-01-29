The Most Popular Super Bowl Foods Are Getting Fancier

Chips and salsa, potato chips, and French onion dip, or pizza were always the go-to dishes at Super Bowl parties. If you had an incredible platter of nachos or plenty of chicken wings you were most definitely the cool house on the block.

These were the easy musts that got you by once upon a time at a Super Bowl party.

It's safe to say that over the years, food has become much more of a centerpiece up there with the importance of the commercials. Just simply putting out a bowl of guacamole with chips and ordering pizza isn't going to cut it. Even that big pot of chili or simmering to perfection isn't going to save you.

According to Mental Floss, after Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the country’s biggest day of the year for gorging on food. We eat the most while cheering for our favorite of the two teams, simply waiting for the hilarious, celebrity-filled commercials or the excitement of the halftime show.

Anyway, the biggest Sunday of the year is even a showdown for amazing desserts, too.

Researchers looked at about 1300 food types and around 300 dessert-oriented keywords to determine state-specific preferences, with a focus on search trends leading up to and immediately following the big game. [Website] Coffeeness gathered information from each state, you can see which foods and desserts are most-liked throughout the country.

So, are you ready for the savory results thanks to Coffeeness? It's a state-by-state, with Buffalo Chicken Dip taking the lead, followed by Deviled Eggs, then Fried Green Tomatoes.

When it comes to sweetness, Strawberry Shortcake and Peanut Butter Blossoms are the most popular.

PS: A 30-second spot is going for $7 million for this year's Super Bowl 59 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Just a reminder, this gridiron finale is Sunday, February 9.

