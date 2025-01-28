Google Will Comply With Two Major Trump Name Changes

While the latest merchandise grab by MAGAs is 'Gulf of America' tee-shirts, flags, and other items, Google plans to officially change its maps to comply with two of Donald Trump's dozens of executive orders he signed feverishly in his first week as President.

One of those he signed was that name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

According to USA Today, the Gulf of Mexico has been so named since at least the late 1600s.

According to The London Economic website, you won't notice the change just yet.

The California-based search engine said it will start using the name as soon as the administration updates its “official government sources”, adding that it will change the name of Mount Denali to ‘Mount McKinley’ too.

That's right; Google is complying with not only changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico on its maps but reversing President Barack Obama's name change of Mount McKinley to Mount Denali.

Mount Denali in Alaska is the highest mountain in North America, at 20,310 feet above sea level. According to The London Economic, President Obama changed the name in 2015 as a symbolic gesture to Alaska natives.

President Barack Obama’s administration changed the mountain to Denali in 2015 as a symbolic gesture to Alaska Natives on the eve of his Alaska visit to highlight climate change. The Koyukon people who inhabit the area of Denali have referred to the peak as "Denali" for centuries. It means 'the high one.'

According to AP News, Trump said that President William McKinley "made our country very rich on tariffs and talent." The mountain was named after McKinley in the late 19th century by a gold prospector, even though McKinley never stepped foot in Alaska once.

Meanwhile, according to AP News, Google is simply complying with its longstanding practice as a company in updating maps and geographical names.

