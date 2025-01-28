‘Proud’ Wife Refuses to Accept Wealthy In-Law’s Offer to Help Pay Mortgage

A man on Reddit is secretly debating paying off his mortgage with a relative's help against his wife's wishes.

"During the holidays, a close relative of mine graciously offered to pay off our mortgage after a business deal resulted in generation wealth. They had been wealthy before this business deal but now are extremely wealthy," the man began.

He explained his wife "is not comfortable accepting the money."

"Her stance is that she has always worked for everything and never been handed anything. I admire her drive and want to respect her wishes but this is a lot of money," the man added.

He explained he and his wife are "comfortable financially, but this would obviously allow us to save money each month."

"Our mortgage has about $250,000 remaining at 6 percent interest. Both my wife and I contribute a portion of our paycheck to pay for expenses but I handle most of the finances. My salary is about 3x hers," the man concluded his post.

READ MORE: Man Frustrated After Wife Gets Him Two Birthday Gifts He Specifically Didn’t Want

The man's post was met with mixed reactions by users in the comments.

"Yeah, hiding things from your wife when she explicitly stated her opinion would make you the a--hole. But your wife forcing you to refuse life-changing, no-strings-attached money from a wealthy relative also makes her an a--hole. You have the right to accept that money, but you can’t lie to her. If your wife is too proud, give me your relative’s number," one person wrote.

"Yeah, accepting large amounts of money from friends and family is almost never a good idea," another user commented.

"You guys are going to have talk it out until she either lets you accept the money, or you accept it against her wishes," someone else weighed in.