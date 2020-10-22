iCarly alum Nathan Kress is expecting his second child with his wife and fellow actress, London Kress.

Nathan and his wife told their 2-year-old daughter, Rosie, that they were expecting during a fall photo shoot. They shared the sweet moment on Instagram, with the Insidious: Chapter 3 star holding an apple to her tummy while Rosie looked shocked.

"Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way," Nathan captioned the photo. "After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far. Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!"

See his photo, below.

London also shared the news on her social media accounts. She wrote a sweet letter to her unborn child, in which she shared that she is halfway through her pregnancy.

"After multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen," she began. "It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you!"

London revealed that their baby was the size of an apple during the photo shoot, which took place a couple of weeks ago.

"We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy & your big sister Rosie," she added. "We know that everything happens for a reason, & you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl."

See her heartwarming post, below.